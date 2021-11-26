Laos Confirms New Daily Record with 1,510 Cases of Covid-19



Laos has recorded a new daily record number of Covid-19 cases, confirming 1,510 new cases across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,627 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,510 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,509 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

A 64-year-old woman in Nakha Village, Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday morning at Mittaphap Hospital. She suffered from hypertension. No information was provided as to whether the woman had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 72-year-old woman in Khamhoung Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening at Mittaphap Hospital. She suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and pulmonary edema. She had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 44-year-old woman in Huaykor Village, Chomphet District, Luang Prabang Province, passed away on 21 November in hospital. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 51-year-old woman in Huayhorm Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Setthathirath Hospital. She suffered from diabetes and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 856 cases across 204 villages in nine districts.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 134 cases of community spread were recorded, with six cases in Xiengngern District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 75 cases, Chomphet District saw 30 cases, Nan District saw five cases, Pak Seang District saw four cases, Phoukhoun District saw three cases, and Pak Ou District saw 11 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 70 cases today across 27 villages in four districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 63 cases across 28 villages in five districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 107 cases today across 31 villages in nine districts.

Champasack Province saw 48 cases today across 25 villages in three districts.

Khammouane Province saw five cases across 14 villages in three districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 10,981 active cases of Covid-19, with 147 confirmed deaths, and 68,832 total cases.

Meanwhile, 761 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Story by Thippachanh Manivong.

—

