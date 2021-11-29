Laos Confirms 929 New Cases of Covid-19 and Seven Deaths



Laos has recorded 929 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with seven new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,045 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 929 new cases confirmed.

There were 928 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

An 83-year-old man in Samkhe Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening. He had suffered from heart disease, lung disease, and hypertension. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 62-year-old man in Nongphaya Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday. He suffered from hypertension and heart disease. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 55-year-old woman in Naphong Village, Hinherb District, Vientiane Province, passed away yesterday. She suffered from diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. No information was provided as to whether the woman had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 50-year-old woman in Sengsavang Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday. She suffered from diabetes and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 67-year-old man in Tha Muang Village, Hatsaifong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening. He had suffered from diabetes and hypertension. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 54-year-old man in Nahai Village, Hatsaifong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening. He had suffered from diabetes and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 67-year-old man in Nahai Village, Hatsaifong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 279 cases across 118 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 79 cases in 24 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 18 cases across 12 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 32 cases across 17 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 22 cases across 11 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 45 cases across 19 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 24 cases across 13 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 57 cases across 21 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded one case across one village.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 70 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Xieng Ngern District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 59 cases, Pak Ou District saw six cases, Nan District saw one case, Phoukhoun District saw one case and Ngoy District saw one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 60 cases today across 27 villages in five districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 53 cases across 20 villages in six districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 114 cases across 27 villages in eight districts.

Champasack Province saw 51 cases today across 29 villages in six districts.

Khammouane Province saw 17 cases today across 12 villages in two districts.



Total Cases

Laos now has 11,598 active cases of Covid-19, with 166 confirmed deaths, and 72,447 total cases.

Meanwhile, 581 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Story by Thippachanh Manivong.

