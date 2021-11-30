Acclaimed Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2021 Returns to Cyberport

By
Laotian Times
-
0
124

Over 70 Speakers to Gather In-person and Online to Shed Light on Latest Trends in Digital Entertainment

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 November 2021 – The annual digital entertainment flagship event, Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF2021) will return to Cyberport on 10-12 December. Cyberport will transform into an intersection between industry knowledge exchange and first-hand experiences of the latest technologies to present an all-new digital entertainment carnival. Besides forum discussions under the theme “Infinity Games – Breaking the Limits of Digital Entertainment”, participants will be able to immerse themselves in digital entertainment and esports experiences with “sea”, “land” and “air” elements respectively to inspire infinite excitement. The three-day forum will be held under a hybrid format of online and in-person participation and will feature more than 10 esports tournaments and exhibition matches, as well as over 40 online and offline innovation showcases, workshops and game experiences.

 

As the hub for Hong Kong’s digital technology industry, Cyberport is committed to fostering the rapid growth of the digital entertainment industry by supporting start-ups to expand their networks and cultivating talents. DELF2021 will bring together more than 70 overseas and local expert speakers from renowned organisations, including international new media thinktank IPG Media Lab, Netease Esports X Tournaments (NeXT), Meta (formerly Facebook), disguise, Warner Music Asia, Riot Games, Animoca Brands, etc. to deep dive into the hottest topics such as esports, non-fungible token (NFT), Art Tech, the metaverse and more.

 

Immerse in the extraordinary experience of new technology in digital entertainment

The Experience Zone @ Cyberport will provide novel experiences for participants to feel the excitement of innovation and technology. For example, the SWIFT2 smart VR sports suit enables an immersive and sensational experience for the participants to not only see, but also feel the game environment with other senses. The latest gaming technologies like racing simulators, flight simulators and the VR omnidirectional treadmill are a few other examples of extraordinary esports experiences available at DELF2021.

 

Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport, says, “With the public shifting its appetite for entertainment towards digital means, the technology-driven segments have led the growth of the global media and entertainment market. Pioneering developments in blockchain gaming, the metaverse and ArtTech are also powering the digital entertainment industry to new heights. Cyberport is glad to see a thriving market and is committed to propelling the growth of digital entertainment by organising events such as esports tournaments and art tech and innovator showcases.  These events facilitate the industry to demonstrate the fruits of their labour and draw the attention of investors and the general public, allowing the public to gain a deeper understanding and experiences in digital entertainment. I hope the three-day DELF2021 and DE*SPARK throughout December will provide the general public, especially our youth, with an opportunity to savour the exciting world of digital entertainment through the insightful discussions, tournaments and exhibition matches, and start-ups showcases, and feel the buzz of the thriving digital entertainment industry.”

 

Terence Leung, Senior Manager of Esports and Youth Team of Cyberport, says, “DELF2021 will include the Infinity Games, designed with elements of ‘sea’, ‘land’ and ‘air’ to lead participants into a ground-breaking esports experience. There will also be a series of online and offline activities to be presented through innovative means, so that industry players, esports lovers, and people from different walks of life can immerse themselves in the ultimate digital entertainment experience anytime, anywhere.”

 

International spotlight events cover multiple digital entertainment areas

Another spotlight event is the APRU MetaGame Conference 2021, to be held on the second day of DELF2021 (11 December). Hosted by the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), a consortium of the world’s top research universities, the conference features local and overseas leaders to discuss digital skills of the future and universities’ role in preparing the next generation of innovators and changemakers., and how Esports can offer pathways to careers in engineering, education, youth development, etc.

 

The month-long DE*SPARK will officially kick-off during DELF2021. DE*SPARK will present multiple esports and gaming events, including RoboMaster 2021 Youth Tournament (Hong Kong), AWS DeepRacer 500 Strong Training Day and Valorant Champions, to further deepen the business and community’s understanding of the esports and digital entertainment industry.

 

The Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum is an internationally-acclaimed event in digital entertainment. In 2020, the two-day forum was held in a virtual and interactive format for the first time and brought together more than 70 speakers, and drawing a total of 600,000 views from almost 30 countries or regions. It presented 15 online tournaments, over 100 hours of exciting content, and over 30 incubators demonstrations.

 

For more details on the event and the full list of speakers, please visit the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum website: http://delf.cyberport.hk/

 

For high resolution photos, please download via this link.

 

Photo 1: The annual Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF2021), will return to Cyberport on 10-12 December. Cyberport will transform in the intersection for industry knowledge exchange and first-hand experiences of the latest technologies to present an all-new digital entertainment carnival. (From left to right: Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport, Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport and Terence Leung, Senior Manager of Esports and Youth Team of Cyberport)


Photo 2: Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport, analyses the latest development and trends in digital entertainment, and hopes DELF2021 can provide a platform for the industry to showcase its fruitful results, and participants can gain deeper understanding and share the excitement of the industry through the discussions and various activities.

Photo 3: Terence Leung, Senior Manager of Esports and Youth Team of Cyberport introduces the Infinity Games which are curated with elements of “sea”, “land” and “air” to provide participants with ground-breaking esports experiences.

Photo 4: The Experience Zone @ Cyberport will provide novel experiences for participants to feel the thrill of innovation and technology with “sea”, “land” and “air” elements to inspire infinite excitement.

Appendix 1 Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2021
More speakers to be announced soon.

Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2021 Agenda

Day 1 10 Dec 2021Fri

Opening

0900-0930

Registration

0930-0940

Opening

0940-0945

Welcome Remarks
Guest of Honour: Dr George Lam, Chairman, Cyberport

0945-0950

Opening Remarks

Guest of Honour: Mr Alfred Sit Wing-hang, JP, Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Winning Digital Strategies for Future Entertainment

1000-1020

 

How to Win the Future of Digital Entertainment?

Speaker: Mr Adam Simon, US Head of Innovation, UM; Senior Vice President Strategy, IPG Media Lab

1020-1040

Channel without Limit: The Changing Landscape of Entertainment Distribution 

Speaker: Dr Max Howard, Former Animation Producer & Studio Executive, Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Feature Animation & DreamWorks; Visiting Professor, Academy of Film, Hong Kong Baptist University

1040-1100

Streaming without Limit: Enabling Content Creation and Streamers

Moderator:
Mr Michael Heina, International Sector Director, Esports & Gaming, YouGov

Speaker:
1/ Mr Carlos Alimurung, CEO, ONE Esports

2/ Ms Michelle Zhao, Director, Global Gaming for GCR, Meta

1100-1120

Experience without Limit: Next-generation of Virtual Production for Films and Videos

Moderator:
Mr Eddy Wong, Founder & CEO, ICE Production Limited
Speaker:
Mr Cesar Caceres, Technical Head of APAC, disguise

1120-1130

Speed without Limit: FIA Motorsport Games Digital Cup HK Representative Show Match

1130-1200

Sporting without Limit: Digitalisation of Spectacular Sports – A Turnkey Solution for Fan Engagement

Moderator:

Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer, Cyberport

Speakers:
1/ Mr Kenneth Lam, Executive Committee Member & Immediate Past President, Hong Kong Golf Association
2/ Mr Owen Chan, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Automobile Association

1200-1220

Audio without Limit: The Integration of Game and Music
Speaker: Becky Yeung, Regional Head of Brand Partnerships, Warner Music Asia          

Winning Digital Strategies for Mainland Market

1220-1240

Culture without Limit: Redefinition between Esports and City Dynamics

Speaker: Mr Ben Zhao, General Manager, NetEase Esports       

1240-1300

Talent without Limit: Nurturing Digital Creators for the Metaverse

Moderator: Mr John Huen, CEO, Koding Kingdom (HK) Ltd        
Speaker: Mr Senlin Feng, CEO, Taozicoding     

Global Scaling of Hong Kong Digital Entertainment

1400-1420

Purpose without Limit: Construction of Open Metaverses Essential for Web 3.0 Development

Speaker: Mr Evan Auyang, Group President, Animoca Brands    

1420-1440

Gaming without Limit: Building a Metaverse for Gamers

Speaker: Mr Hendrick Sin, MH, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman, CMGE Technology Group Limited

1440-1510

Talent without Limit: Building a Globally Thriving Entertainment Business Model

Programme Partner: Yesports Media Ltd.

Moderator: Mr Timothy Shen, Founder & Investor, Yesports Media Limited          

Speakers:
1/ Mr Hanjin Tan, Co-Founder, Naffiti    
2/ Dr Henrietta Tsui-Leung, Founder & CEO, Ora-Ora    

1510-1550

Nordic Hour – Fun without Limit: Spreading the Happiness of Nordic to the Rest of the World through Digital Entertainment

Programme Partner: Nordic Innovation House
Moderator: Mrs Binh Johansson, Community Director, Nordic Innovation House Hong Kong

Speakers:
1/ Mr Peter Lübeck, CEO, Game Habitat
2/ Ms Suvi Latva, Chief Business Advisor, Neogames Finland    

1550-1600

Scaling Hong Kong DE Companies to Nordics: Hong Kong Delegates Ceremony

Breakout Sessions:

Time

Main Stage

Tech Track

Venturer Track

1600-1845

 

 

1600-1630

HKFA FIFA eNation HK Representatives Show Match

1600-1645

Speed without Limit: Fast and Furious Flying Excitement

Programme Partner:

Hong Kong Drone Sports Association (HKDSA)

Moderator:
Mr Andy Chau, Chairman, Hong Kong Drone Sports Association

 

Speakers (Session 1):

1/ Mr Bruno Delor, Drone Sport Subcommittee Chairman, World Air Sports Federation (Fédération Aéronautique Internationale – FAI)

2/ Mr Eric Li-Koo, Technical Standards Director, British Drone Racing Association (BDRA)

 

Speakers (Session 2):

1/ Mr James Kang, Chairman, Korea Drone Racing Association

2/ Dr Michael Kostka, CEO, Drone Champions AG (DCL)

1600 – 1645

Marketers without Limit – How to Connect Brands with Audiences in Metaverse
Programme Partner: Interactive Advertising Bureau Hong Kong (IAB Hong Kong)

Moderator: Mr Ben Chien, Managing Director, AnyMind

Speakers:

1/ Mr Kevin Lee, Founder & CEO, Redspots Creative (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.

2/ Mr Roger Li, Senior Director of Ad Creative, Yahoo Creative Studios, Yahoo

3/ Mr Steve Ip, CEO, Conductive Research

1645 – 1700

Reality without Limit: Embracing Extended Reality for Performance Art
Programme Partner:

Hong Kong Extended Reality Association (HKXRA)

Speaker: Mr Steve Ng, SVP, Commercial Group, Product Marketing & Solutions Consulting, HKT

16:45 – 17:15

Branding without Limit: Talon – Brand Partnership with PSG on League of Legends

1700 – 1715

Production without Limit: How AI Scripting will Change the Entertainment Production

Speaker: Mr Kelvin Choy, Business Development Manager, mm2

 

1715 – 1745
Growth without Limit: A Sharing Session by “Hong Kong Game Enhancement and Promotion Scheme (GEPS)” Awardees

Programme Partner: Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)
Moderator: Mr Gabriel Pang, Chairman, Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association Speakers:

1/ Mr Billy Hui, CEO, Trefle & Co. Limited

2/ Mr Hank Choi

Co-Founder, Minidragon Limited

3/Mr Janus Wong , CEO, Genuine Studio Ltd

1715-1730

Speed without Limit: New levels of Wireless in B5G and 6G

1745 – 1800
Creation without Limit: Digital Arts for the Metaverse Speaker: Mr Vincent Yeung, Founder & Artist, Avatarisms

1730-1745

Engagement without Limit: Technology Solutions for the Sports and Entertainment Sector

Speaker: Mr Eduard Castell, Delegate, LaLiga in Hong Kong

1745-1815

Distribution without Limit: Technologies Empowering and Optimising Game Sales and Distribution Worldwide

Speakers:
1/ Mr Jingbo Chen, Head, Xsolla Greater China

2/Mr Lilong Su, Founder & CEO, Long Tech Network

1800 – 1815

Gaming without Limit: Blocking Gaming 101
Speaker: Mr Simon Wong, Vice-Chairman, Hong Kong Game Industry Association (GIA); Board Member, Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)

 

 

1815-1830
Sporting without Limit: Insights of Cycling Esports

Speaker: Mr Nicholas Aaron Khoo, Co-Founder, SCOGA

 

1815 – 1830
Protection without Limit: Microinsurance for Digital Assets

Speaker: Ms Kelly Lui, Head of Operations HK, YAS Microinsurance

1830 – 1845
Audio without Limit: Secret of Game Music Production for Indie and AAA Studios
Speaker:
Mr Collin Chu, Game Composer, Spike and Crowd Studios

1830 – 1845
Scaling without Limit: Mainland Opportunities for Hong Kong Mobile Games

Day 2 11 Dec 2021Sat

0830-0900

Registration

 

Main Stage

Talent Track

0900-1800

0930-1230

APRU Esports MetaGame Conference 2021

1200-1245

Breaking the Limits for Women in Games

Programme Partner: WIG Ambassadors

Moderator: Ms Dan Sun, Senior People Program Manager, Riot Games
Speakers:

1/ Ms Kah Hui Teo, Global Localization Manager, Keywords Studios
2/ Ms Kathy Wen, Director, People & Operations, Riot Games
3/ Ms Rebecca Chan, General Manager, Visual Concepts China                                                                                                                  

1300-1800

Esports Corporate Challenge Finals – FIFA & Wild Rift

1245-1315

Changing the Narrative: The Future of Esports

Programme Partner: Women in Esports

Moderator: Dr Maria Stukoff , Director, Maker Space, University of Salford

Speakers:

1/ Ms Alice Leaman, Head of Operations, British Esports Association      

2/ Mrs Shoubna Naika-Taylor, Curriculum Lead & Esports Manager for Coventry Crosshairs, Coventry College      

3/ Ms Sue Lavasani, PPC Specialist, Corsair     

1315-1330

Development without Limit: Insights from the Survey Report on the Development of Esports in Hong Kong

Speaker: Dr Claudia Wong, Post-doctoral Research Fellow, Hong Kong Baptist University 

1330-1400

Ideation without Limit: Esports Business Case Competition Winners Presentation Session

Programme Partner: The Y.Elites Association & Student Elites

Moderator: Mr Leonard Chan, Chairman, Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association   

1400-1430

Talent without Limit: Unleashing Youth’s Potentials

Programme Partner: Yesports Media Ltd.

1430-1445

Change without Limit: Grooming Youth through Esports

Programme Partner: Caritas Infinity Teens

Moderator: Ms Ching Yi Wong, Social Work Supervisor, Cyber Youth Support Team, Caritas Infinity Teens       

Speaker: Mr Ka Hei Wong, Caritas’ Youth Representative            

1445-1515

Creativity without Limit: A Teaser Workshop on Roblox Game Development

1515-1545

Education without Limit: Gamification is the Magic Key of STEM Education

Programme Partner: The Centre for Information Technology in Education (CITE)

Moderator: Mr John Huen, CEO, Koding Kingdom (HK) Ltd        

Speakers:
1/Dr Gary Wong, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, The University of Hong Kong; Director, Centre for Information Technology in Education           

2/ Dr Stanley Wong, Head, Department of Information Technology, Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Lee Wai Lee)          

3/ Dr William Lai, Assistant Professor, Department of Creative Arts, School of Arts and Social Sciences, Hong Kong Metropolitan University        

1545-1615

How Art Tech Can Facilitate STEM Education?

Moderator: Prof Jack Lau, Advisor, Articoin        

Speakers:
1/ Ms Peggy Cheung, Co-Founder, Articoin       

2/ Mr Stephen Lam, Founder & Product Creator, Digital Oasis
3/ Ryan Tang, Student  

1615-1645

BTEC Qualifications in Esports

Programme Partners: British Esports Association & Pearson

Moderator: Mr Tom Dore, Head of Education, British Esports Association      

Speakers: 

1/ Ms Annabel Lawday, International Portfolio Manager, Pearson

2/ Mr Gary Tibbett, Education Manager, British Esports Association      

1645-1715

How to Develop a Successful Esports Program?

Speaker: Mr Kalam Neale, Curriculum Lead, Barnsley College;

Director of Education, Strategic Esports Group

1715-1730

Safeguarding Young People and Solutions to the Issues

Speaker: Mr Tom Dore, Head of Education, British Esports Association      

 

Day 3 12 Dec 2021Sun

 

Main Stage

0900-1230

Elderly Esports Experience Day (By Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association (HKITDA) & Rotary Club of Smart Hong Kong (RCSHK))

1230-1330

FIFA Tournament by Government Information Technology Professionals Association (GITPA) & Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) Staff Club

1430-1800

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Yesports Asia Cup Final

Attachment 2 – Schedule of Tournaments 

Day 1 10 Dec 2021Fri

 

Activity

Venue

Format

 

2021 FAI Hong Kong Open Drone Racing Championship

The Podium, L4, Cyberport 2

Hybrid

 

CityU Underwater Robotics Competition

Multi Purpose Court, The Podium, L4, Cyberport 2

Hybrid

1120-1130

Speed without Limit: FIA Motorsport Games Digital Cup HK Representative Show Match

CyberArena, Arcade @ Cyberport

Hybrid

1600-1630

HKFA FIFA eNation HK Representatives Show Match

CyberArena, Arcade @ Cyberport

Hybrid

 

Rainbow Six Siege – HaxKase League S5

Cyberport Esports YouTube Channel

Online

 

2021 VALORANT Champions

Cyberport Esports YouTube Channel

Online

 

Day 2 11 Dec 2021Sat

 

Activity

Venue

Format

1300 – 1800

Esports Corporate Challenge Finals – FIFA & Wild Rift

CyberArena, Arcade @ Cyberport

Hybrid

 

APRU Esports Fellowship Graduation Competition

Cyberport Esports YouTube Channel

Online

 

2021 VALORANT Champions

Cyberport Esports YouTube Channel

Online

 

Day 3 12 Dec 2021Sun

 

Activity

Venue

Format

0900-1230

 

Elderly Esports Experience Day (By Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association (HKITDA) & Rotary Club of Smart Hong Kong (RCSHK))

CyberArena, Arcade @ Cyberport

Hybrid

1230-1330

FIFA Tournament by Government Information Technology Professionals Association (GITPA) & Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) Staff Club

CyberArena, Arcade @ Cyberport

Hybrid

1430-1800

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Yesports Asia Cup Final

Cyberport Esports YouTube Channel

Online

 

2021 VALORANT Champions

Cyberport Esports YouTube Channel

Online

 

Attachment 3 – Experience Zone @ Cyberport 

 

Activity 

Description

AWS DeepRacer Experience

Get hands-on experience with machine learning through AWS DeepRacer’s cloud based 3D racing simulator, a fully autonomous race car driven by reinforcement learning model at the physical track in Cyberport.

AME Motion Esports 

Asia Motion E-Sports (AME) introduces brand new virtual reality / interactive technology, innovates simulation devices and self-developed game content to impact your cognition of fitness and Esports experience.

Gaming that Feels Real! by NMES

Creating an ecosystem of movement experiences through total immersion, the SWIFT² innovative closed loop system interprets your unique data to provide you with all the sensorimotor responses you need – precisely when your body tells you it needs them.

ER Esports Racing & Flight Simulation Experience

ER Esports is a new concept eSports enterprise that offers diverse all-about-eSports activities like experiencing, professional training, live event planning, tournament organizing and academic education.

Formula Square Experience

Formula Square is a platform for hosting “real-life virtual” model car competitions.

CityU Underwater Robotics Experience Zone

Underwater robotics public experience event

Cyberport Mobile Games Exhibition

A comprehensive mobile games exhibition from Cyberport community which covers multiple game genres

Talon Esports Fans Meeting

PSG Talon onsite fans meeting

HKMU Creative Arts Graduation Show

A creative art exhibition which covers animation, creative writing, file art, cinematic design, interactive entertainment etc.

“Infinity Photons” Interactive Projection

Bathed in ambient video light iterations of your image cascade around you creating haunting, shadowy figures resonating from your silhouette – audiences are invited to play, dance and collaborate in this immersive environmental experience.

Projection Mapping & MoCap Experience

The showcase presents four elements, including a student performance from the Hong Kong Projection Mapping Festival,  a motion capture experience to sync your motions with a CG animation, create a CG animation with your own face, as well as one of the most effective PE STEM & recreational sport event technologies.

IVE Virtual Idol

IVE Virtual Idol is a full-body virtual avatar with an independent Artificial Intelligence with facial expression and eye changes. 

Attachment 4 – DE*SPARK 

 

 Date

Activity

Description

Format

8.10.2021-19.12.2021

(Every Saturday & Sunday)

1430-1900

RoboMaster 2021 Youth Tournament (Hong Kong)

The RoboMaster Youth Tournament adopts a battle format combining two aerial and land R&D robots to cultivate the youth’s engineering and AI knowledge.

Hybrid

20.12.2021

AWS DeepRacer 500 Strong Training Day

The training allows participants to understand the basics of machine learning, the applications of AI deep neural networks, cloud computing, and the reinforcement learning and training algorithms in AWS DeepRacer.

Online

9.1.2022

0900-2000

RoboMaster 2022 Youth International Exhibition Game

The champion and runner-up teams of the RoboMaster 2021 Youth Tournament (Hong Kong) will participate in the international game to compete with contestants from other countries.

Hybrid

20-30.1.2022

Global Game Jam 2022 Hong Kong

Participants will work collaboratively with developers around the globe to create a game around a central theme within 48 hours.

Hybrid

 

About Cyberport

Cyberport is an innovative digital community with around 800 on-site start-ups and technology companies. It is management by Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, which is wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government. With a vision to be the hub for digital technology thereby creating a new economic driver for Hong Kong, Cyberport is committed to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem by cultivating talent, promoting entrepreneurship among youth, supporting start-ups on their growth journey, fostering industry development by promoting strategic collaboration with local and international partners, and integrating new and traditional economies by accelerating digital transformation in the public and private sectors.

For more information, please visit www.cyberport.hk

#Cyberport

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR