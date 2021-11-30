Authorities Destroy 9.9 Hectares of Marijuana Fields in Laos



Authorities in Bolikhamxay Province have destroyed another massive marijuana plantation that spread across nine hectares of land.

Police and military officers in Bolikhamxay Province conducted a joint operation to destroy an illegal marijuana plantation on Tuesday, KPL reports.

Authorities discovered a group of 17 cannabis farms in Oudomxay Village, Viengthong District, Bolikhamxay Province, where approximately 10,180 cannabis plants were grown over nearly ten hectares of land.

Police have arrested a man believed to be the owner of one of the plantations, while authorities say an estimated 54 tonnes of cannabis plants were destroyed.

The bust comes after authorities destroyed a 4-hectare marijuana plantation in Bolikhamxay Province earlier this month, removing over 4,447 cannabis plants.

Marijuana and opium poppy cultivation is prohibited in Laos, although the practice remains widespread in northern provinces.

In February, authorities in Xay District, Oudomxay Province, burned approximately 31 hectares of illegal opium poppy plantations after investigating eight villages with operations involving 42 families.

