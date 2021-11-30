Over 25,000 Participants of Herbalife Nutrition Virtual Run 2021 Clock a Record-Breaking Distance of Close to 1.6 Million Kilometers, Equivalent to Running Around the World 40 Times

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 November 2021 – Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, has concluded the 2021 Virtual Run in Asia Pacific with record-breaking results. Held from October 1 to October 31, the Herbalife Nutrition Virtual Run 2021 saw over 25,000 participants from the public, overcoming their health inertia alongside Herbalife Nutrition members and employees to run a total distance of over 1.57 million kilometers.

Not only did the number of participants in the 2021 Virtual Run exceed the preceding year by almost 50%, the total distance collectively achieved by the participants is nearly three times last year’s distance – enough to circle the earth almost 40 times. The highest accumulated distances achieved during the challenge period are 1,728 kilometers by an individual, and 8,298 kilometers by a team.

“This year, we set bolder goals, to encourage participants to take bigger steps towards healthier and more active lifestyles, and we are thrilled to see that they have taken up the challenge and turned in spectacular results! This is a clear and encouraging indication of their desire to overcome poor health habits created by the current challenges,” said Stephen Conchie, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific. “We hope that consumers in Asia Pacific will stick with regular physical exercise and positive nutritional habits, to keep their minds and bodies in the right shape for healthier lives.”

The Herbalife Nutrition Virtual Run 2021 is a highlight event of the Get Moving With Good Nutrition campaign, an annual initiative by Herbalife Nutrition to help Asia Pacific consumers break their bad health habits, adopt healthy active living habits, and foster communities that support their healthy living journeys.

The Herbalife Nutrition Virtual Run 2021 also raised more than USD103,000 to support the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation with providing good nutrition to needy children in Asia Pacific through its flagship Casa Herbalife Nutrition program.

