Laos Confirms Record Eight Covid-19 Deaths

Laos has confirmed 1,425 cases of Covid-19 across the country today and a record number of deaths attributed to the virus.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,513 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,425 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,424 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

Eight New Deaths

A 71-year-old man in Na Pafa Village, Sanakham District, Vientiane Province, passed away on Monday. He had suffered from hypertension and diabetes. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 51-year-old woman in Namark Village, Thoulakhom District, Vientiane Province, passed away yesterday. She had had brain surgery last year and had suffered from hypertension. She had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 37-year-old woman in Phiavat Village, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday. She had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 59-year-old man in Nonsavang Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday. He had suffered from hypertension and gout. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 75-year-old man in Nongviengkham Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday. He had suffered from hypertension and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 69-year-old woman in Nosy Village, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday. She had suffered from hypertension and diabetes. She had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 75-year-old man in Phonpapao Village, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday. He had suffered from hypertension and diabetes. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 27-year-old man in Nalorm Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday. He had suffered from hypertension and kidney disease. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 576 cases across 203 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 113 cases in 33 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 50 cases across 22 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 45 cases across 20 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 38 cases across 25 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 92 cases across 35 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 86 cases across 23 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 110 cases across 37 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded 32 cases across four villages.

– Sungthong District recorded three cases across two villages.

Six more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 42 cases of community spread were recorded, with 12 cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 29 cases while Pak Ou District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 97 cases today across 25 villages in three districts.

In Sayaboury Province, there were 107 cases today across 21 villages in three districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 76 across 35 villages in six districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 50 cases across 27 villages in nine districts.

Champasack Province saw 81 cases today across 43 villages in seven districts.

Khammouane Province saw 87 cases today across 17 villages in five districts.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 11,853 active cases of Covid-19, with 178 confirmed deaths, and 75,163 total cases.

Meanwhile, 595 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 53.45% of the total population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 43.35%.

Story by Thippachanh Manivong.

—

