Capricorn Enters Partnership with Bibox in SEA Market

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 7 December 2021 – Malaysia-based finance solution provider, Capricorn Foundation, announce their partnership with Bibox, the world’s first AI digital asset trading platform, to expand their market to Southeast Asia.

Established in 2017, Bibox is committed to providing the best liquidity and depth for projects with their advanced AI technology to improve trading security and efficiency, “Bibox has always been strengthening our globalization strategy, dedicating to becoming one of the top digital asset exchanges with safe, stable and convenient digital asset management services for our global users,” said Vincent Cheung, the newly-joined partner for Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand & Singapore.

“The partnership with Bibox is a new milestone for us,” said Eric Lau from Capricorn foundation, “In addition to the advantages of crypto asset trading from Bibox, we are looking for a win-win future for this partnership with our solid resources and connection in local market.”

The two will work on accelerating blockchain product innovation and expanding its eco-system with the their new lending protocol. They will also collaborate on community management, tokenlization as well as blockchainization activities in South East Asia Region.

