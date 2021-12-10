Laos Posts Record Number of Covid-19 Cases and Seven Deaths



Laos has reached a new record number of Covid-19 across the country today, reaching 1,645 new cases.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,734 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,645 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,644 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

A 56-year-old man in Keokacham Village, Xieng Ngeun District, Luang Prabang Province, passed away on 7 December in hospital. He had suffered from diabetes and hypertension. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 35-year-old woman in Sangkhalok Village, Luang Prabang City, Luang Prabang Province, passed away on 7 December in hospital. She had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 85-year-old man in Houayxay Tai Village, Houayxay District, Bokeo Province, passed away yesterday in hospital. He had suffered from paralysis. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 74-year-old woman in Namho Tai Village, Houayxay District, Bokeo Province, passed away on 7 December in hospital. She had suffered from lung disease and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 22-year-old inmate at a prison in Houayxay District, Bokeo Province, passed away yesterday in hospital. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 65-year-old man in Hong Souphap Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at 103 Hospital. He had suffered from hypertension and kidney disease. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 87-year-old woman in Sibounheuang Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at 103 Hospital. She had suffered from hypertension and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 924 cases across 180 villages in nine districts.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 64 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 51 cases and Viengkham District saw 12 cases.

In Oudomxay Province saw 108 cases.

In Luang Namtha Province saw 141 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 84 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 19 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 48 cases today.

Champasack Province saw 31 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 14 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 11,906 active cases of Covid-19, with 231 confirmed deaths, and 86,148 total cases.

Meanwhile, 653 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 56.88% of the population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 44.50%.

—

