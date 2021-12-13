Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum Concludes Successfully with 1,800 Online and In-person Participants

Examines Future Prospects of Digital Entertainment and Brings Innovative Experiences with “Sea”, “Land” and “Air” Elements

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 December 2021 – The annual Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) concluded successfully at Cyberport yesterday. The three-day DELF 2021 was conducted in a hybrid format of online and in-person participation, generating 130 hours of content, with Digital Entertainment Experience Zones themed under “Sea”, “Land” and “Air” elements respectively. The event drew a total of 1,800 participants from close to 30 countries or regionsand more than 600,000 views online. DELF brought together more than 90 overseas and local speakers who shared their expertise under the theme “Infinity Games – Breaking the Limits of Digital Entertainment”. DELF also staged a series of infinity games, numerous workshops and innovation showcases to allow industry players and the public alike to immerse themselves in the excitement at any time, from anywhere.

Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport , says, “Following a strong year in terms of number of users gained and profitability in the digital entertainment sector, we are confident in the outlook for the industry. The three-day Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum event and DE*Spark in December is being held in a hybrid format for the first time. In addition to in-depth discussions with various stakeholders on how digital entertainment is breaking through boundaries, we have also set up multiple physical experience zones under various themes on our campus. Through these exciting competitions and innovative demonstrations, these experience zones will allow participants to gain first-hand knowledge on these new experiences brought by digital entertainment. With close to 150 companies, the digital entertainment and esports cluster currently in Cyberport continues to thrive and benefit from our support schemes. We are committed to advancing the industry and facilitating local and international partnerships, to enable players to showcase their achievements to the world and open up new opportunities.”

One of the spotlight events of DELF 2021 is the APRU Esports MetaGame Conference 2021, which was held on the morning session of the second day. The conference gathered top academics and experts from North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, where they discussed digital skills of the future and universities’ role in preparing the next generation of innovators and changemakers, as well as how esports can offer pathways to careers through international collaboration.

A highlight of this conference was the APRU Student Esports Paper Competition and Awards 2021. University students presented on their competition papers under three themes: Business Models for the Esports Industry; Esports for Social Good; and Health/Wellness in Esports. T wo of the winners came from the University of British Columbia, and one from the National University of Singapore . The attendees were also treated to the thrilling excitement of a show match of League of Legends: Wild Rift, which will go on tour in North America and Asia Region.

Sherman S Cheng, Acting Secretary General & Chief Financial Officer of APRU , said, “Cyberport has supported The APRU Esports Followship Program by offering students insights and access to the Esports industry through workshops, internship opportunities and entrepreneurship opportunities. APRU has established its new International University Center, IUC, at Cyberport this February with a grand opening ceremony last month. Together with our members in Hong Kong, the IUC provides an opportunity for all APRU members to work with around 800 start-ups and technology companies here at Cyberport. APRU brings our international network to Cyberport, the digital technology hub of Hong Kong, whereby we aim to take our collaborations to the next level to empower innovative talent and steer the industry forward.”

Since December 2020, Cyberport and APRU have launched a number of new collaboration initiatives to leverage their respective international platforms and networks to promote the development of the esports industry and its talents. These initiatives include the inaugural Esports MetaGame Conference, the first APRU Esports Fellowship Program, and the first APRU Global Tournament, to allow students to build deep connections across the entire esports industry – publishers, league tournaments, and its technological advancement – for greater opportunities to develop their esports skillset and career.

The “Talent Track” breakout session held in the afternoon of the second day featured international and local speakers sharing on talent cultivation topics, including the role of women in gaming, the gamification of STEM education, and the development of educational esports programmes, etc. These topics aimed at grooming new talents to advance the industry.

Another highlight event “2021 FAI Hong Kong Open Drone Racing Championship” was held in the afternoon of the second day. Zhu Jianping, Deputy Head of Sports Section of the Department of Publicity, Cultural and Sports Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, Yeung Tak Keung, JP, Commissioner for Sports, Home Affairs Bureau Recreation and Sport Branch, Hon Wong Ting-kwong, GBS, JP, Legislative Council Member, Ronnie Wong, BBS, JP, Honorary Secretary General of Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, Dr Stella Kwan, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Cyberport and Andy Chau, Vice President of the Federation Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) and Chairman of Hong Kong Drone Sports Association were the Guests of Honour of the opening ceremony. Co-organised with HKDSA, this was the first time a FAI recognized drone racing championship took place in Cyberport. It was also the first large-scale official drone racing ranked tournament being held outdoors in Hong Kong. After an exciting race in the night sky of Cyberport, Ho Wing Chi was named the champion of the competition.

The third day of DELF hosted three main events, including Elderly Esports Experience Day by Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association (HKITDA) & Rotary Club of Smart Hong Kong (RCSHK), FIFA Tournament by Government Information Technology Professionals Association (GITPA) & Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) Staff Club, and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Yesports Asia Cup Final. These provided participants with a full experience in the fun and excitement of esports, instilling in them a deeper understanding and interest in esports.

This year’s Elderly Esports Experience Day is the third edition co-organised by Cyberport, HKITDA and RCSHK after 2018 and 2019, which aims to promote esports to seniors and help them become more active through joining esports activities. 120 elderlies participated this year at Cyberport’s esports venue, vying to come out on top in a FIFA football esports competition. Experience zones and booth showcases were set up to promote esports activities across sectors.

Digital entertainment experience zones under the themes of “sea”, “land” and “air” were also set up on the Cyberport campus during DELF 2021. In addition to the above-mentioned “2021 FAI Hong Kong Speed Drone Open” under the theme of “Air”, DELF 2021 also held the “CityU Underwater Robot Experience Zone” under the theme of “Sea”, which included the “City University of Hong Kong Underwater Robot Competition”, where a team of contestants use robots to compete underwater in a thrilling football match; as well as an underwater robot workshop hosted by the City University of Hong Kong, allowing adults and teenagers to learn how to build and control underwater robots with the use of STEAM knowledge.

The Sports Digital Transformation Zone was also made available to participants to share the benefits and changes brought by digital transformation to sports. The experience zone included six major themes: racing, football, golf, shooting, rowing and cycling, bringing the general public into a new realm of technology while promoting the development of the local sports industry.

The DE*SPARK programme presented by DELF2021 will host RoboMaster 2021 Youth Tournament (Hong Kong) (Secondary School)during 18-19 December 2021 and AWS DeepRacer 500 Strong Training Dayon 20 December 2021, extending the infinity experience beyond the forum.

The DELF2021 virtual event platform is open for access until 10 January 2022. To review the content and the full list of speakers, please visit the DELF2021 website:

