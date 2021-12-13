Laos is to issue booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines for members of the general population residing in tourism green zones or along the route of the Laos-China Railway.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Health today, members of the general population across five provinces are to receive booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines in advance of reopening the country to tourism.

The notice calls upon the Departments of Health in Vientiane Capital, Vientiane Province, Luang Prabang, Oudomxay, and Luang Namtha to begin administering booster shots.

Central and district hospitals have been instructed to begin the booster vaccine program giving priority to at-risk groups and frontline workers before commencing vaccination of the general public.

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will be used for the booster shots, according to the notice, which states that this vaccine will be provided regardless of any vaccine the patient has received for their first or second dose.

A variety of Covid-19 vaccines have been provided for first and second doses to the public in Laos, including AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer, Sputnik, and Johnson & Johnson.

Meanwhile, vaccinations of 12 to 17 year-olds are to continue across the country, using the Sinopharm and SinoVac Covid-19 vaccines.

The government of Laos has begun preparations for reopening the country to fully vaccinated tourists under its new Lao Travel Green Zone plan.

The new plan for reopening will see Vientiane Capital, Vang Vieng, and Luang Prabang designated as “green zones” to ensure the safety of travelers and service providers.

The Ministry of Health has authorized new booster shots for populations residing in potential tourist green zones and for areas with stations along the Laos-China Railway.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.