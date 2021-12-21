Thailand Suspends Test And Go Travel Scheme

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the immediate suspension of the “Test and Go” travel scheme.

According to Thai media, the PM said that Thailand will no longer accept any further applications from international travelers for quarantine exemption, starting today.

The Thai prime minister gave the order to suspend the “Test and Go” program for fully vaccinated air travelers during a meeting with the Thai government’s Covid-19 response center.

The Thailand Pass system, which is a requirement for travelers to Thailand allowing them to forego quarantine, will also cease to accept new applications.

According to a Facebook post by Thai media personality Yoon Suthichai, the new quarantine period will be seven days for people of all nationalities, including Thais.

The Public Health Ministry said yesterday that it would recommend the suspension of the “Test and Go” program for fully vaccinated air travelers citing the spread of the Omicron variant across the world.

Thailand’s health ministry reported the first locally transmitted case of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Monday.