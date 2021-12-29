Phongsaly Reports Over LAK 1.4 Billion in Damage from Earthquakes



Two earthquakes that struck Yord Ou District in Phongsaly Province on Friday have caused over LAK 1.4 billion in damage.

According to preliminary reports issued by the Phongsaly Department of Natural Resources and Environment yesterday, twenty villages in Yord Ou District suffered damage as a result of the quakes.

The first earthquake, measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale and occurring at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers, struck at 8:43 p.m. on Friday, followed by a smaller quake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale at 9:21 p.m. on the same day.

Homes, schools, and other facilities in 20 villages of Yord Ou District saw damage, including Ngong, Na Luang, Pacha, Hoywa, Phengsan, Nayao, and other villages.

Meanwhile, another tremor occurred in the evening of the following day in Phongsaly District, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale and occurring at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers.

On Sunday, an earthquake struck near Yord Ou District again, registering 3.3 on the Richter scale.

