Laos Confirms 1,272 New Cases of Covid-19 and Five Deaths

Laos has recorded 1,272 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with five new deaths confirmed.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,405 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,272 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,272 cases of community spread across the country.

New Deaths:

Two people in Vientiane Province passed away due to Covid-19.

Two people in Bokeo Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Bolikhamxay Province.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 458 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 60 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Viengkham District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 43 cases, Phoukhoun District saw three cases, Chomphet District saw two cases, Pak Ou District saw six cases, Nan District saw three cases, and Phonxay District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 64 cases today.

In Oudomxay Province there were 169 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 25 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 83 cases.

Champasack Province saw ten cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 17 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 360 confirmed deaths and 110,054 total cases.

Meanwhile, 854 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.