Laos Received 13.6 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines in 2021



The Mother and Child Health Center reports that Laos received a total of 13,682,490 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from foreign countries throughout 2021.

The vaccines were part of donations from friendly countries including China, Cambodia, the United States, Russia, Australia, France, Greece, Japan, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Poland, the United Kingdom, and others.

Covid-19 vaccines provided to Laos in 2021 included 6,902,800 doses of Sinopharm, 4,176,870 doses of AstraZeneca, 1,771,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson, 700,000 doses of Sinovac, 100,620 doses of Pfizer, 30,000 doses of Sputnik light, and 1,000 doses of Sputnik V.

According to a statement by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on Monday, some 4,589,829 people in Laos have now received a first dose vaccine, making up 62.55% of the population. Meanwhile, 3,640,207 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, making up 49.61% of the population.

Of those aged 12 – 17 years, some 478,654 people have now received a first dose vaccination.

In 2022, Laos has already received over 900,000 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccines from Australia and more than 799,000 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccines from the United States this month.

The Pfizer vaccines will be used to vaccinate priority groups including children 12 to 17 years, elderly people, and those with underlying health conditions.

—

