Laos Confirms 1,083 New Cases of Covid-19 and Two Deaths



Laos has recorded 1,083 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with two deaths confirmed.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,942 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,083 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,083 cases of community spread across the country.

New Deaths

One death in Vientiane Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death in Luang Namtha Province passed away due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 347 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 45 cases of community spread were recorded, with four cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 19 cases, Pak Ou District saw three cases, Nan District saw 13 cases, Pak Saeng District saw two cases, Ngoy District saw two cases, Phonthong District saw one case, and Chomphet District saw one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 42 cases today.

In Oudomxay Province there were 143 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were eight cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 57 cases.

Champasack Province saw 14 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 12 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 8,129 active cases of Covid-19, with 411 confirmed deaths, and 115,870 total cases.

Meanwhile, 292 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 62.61% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 49.86%.