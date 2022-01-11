KWG Group Wins “Best IR Award” at The 6th Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 January 2022 – KWG Group Holdings Limited (“KWG Group” or the “Group”; HKSE Stock Code: 1813.HK) has been recognised for its effort in investor relations and was conferred the “Best IR Award” at the 6th Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards held today, affirming the Group’s outstanding performance in investor relations.

KWG Group firmly believes that effective investor relations management is the bedrock of sound corporate governance. Since its listing in 2007, the Group has been consistently practising good corporate governance and rigorous internal management. Throughout the years, the KWG Group’s Investor Relations Team has upheld its commitment to maintaining a high level of transparency and bilateral communication with shareholders and investors. Even amidst the pandemic, the Group has persisted to maintain open and uninterrupted communication channels with the capital markets through events such as online conference, online roadshows, and one-on-one meetings to keep shareholders and investors abreast of its latest developments in a timely manner.

On winning the award, KWG Group’s Investor Relations Team said, “We are very honoured to receive the ‘Best IR Award’, which was the result of the concerted efforts of KWG Group’s Investor Relations team, as well as a testament to the Group’s commitment to investor relations. Going forward, we will continue to establish timely, highly transparent, and effective communication with the investment industry, strive to promote good corporate governance, and create long-term value for shareholders.”

The 6th Golden Hong Kong Stocks Awards were jointly organised by the financial media Zhitong Finance and Tonghuashun Finance. Evaluated and selected by a judging panel based on their business performances, corporate governance, investor relations and capital market performance, listed companies were commended for maintaining effective communication with domestic and overseas investors, operating a comprehensive investor relations regime, and achieving remarkable performances. Winners of the Awards comprise public companies across a wide array of industries including the financial, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors.

About KWG Group Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 1813)

Established in 1995, KWG Group has been focusing on mid- to high-end premium properties with the core value of “build home with heart, create future with aspiration”. After 27 years of development, the Group has established a diversified property development regime and a balanced portfolio which includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, office buildings, hotels, and shopping malls. In recent years, the Group has actively expanded its national footprint with a comprehensive development layout. In the Greater-Bay-Area, the Group’s development focus covers Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan and Hong Kong; in Yangtze-River-Delta Area, it focuses on Shanghai, Hangzhou, Suzhou and Hefei, while in the Pan Bohai Rim Region, it centres in Beijing and Tianjin which complements the development in Chengdu, Chongqing, Nanning and other local divisions.

