Schools in Laos Begin Face-to-face Classes

Schools in Laos are to begin reopening face-to-face classes following months of closure due to heavy Covid-19 restrictions.

Education authorities are reviewing the preparedness of schools in Vientiane Capital to resume face-to-face classes for Grade 5 of primary schools and Grades 4 and 7 of secondary schools.

Schools are required to demonstrate compliance with 70 percent or more of some fifty measures and recommendations issued by the Ministry of Education and Sports, according to a report by Vientiane Times.

The measures and recommendations are to ensure that schools remain safe environments for students, teachers, and administration staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools that fail to meet the criteria for reopening must continue to make improvements before they will be allowed to reopen, while those that remain closed must continue teaching and learning via remote or online means.

The National University of Laos is set to resume face-to-face classes next week, with lectures being delivered via online channels, while practical classes will be taught in person.

Meanwhile, the government of Laos has instructed health authorities to vaccinate children aged 12 years and above.

The country hopes to reach an 80 percent vaccination rate by the end of 2022.