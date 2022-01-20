Thailand to Resume Test And Go Travel Scheme

Thailand has announced it is to resume the Test and Go travel scheme from 1 February.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that the country will resume its program of quarantine exemption for international travelers from 1 February.

Bangkok Post reports that visitors arriving in Thailand under the scheme must undertake two RT-PCR tests, once upon arrival and again five days later while agreeing to have their movements monitored.

Arrivals will also be required to have health insurance at a certain level of coverage.

Meanwhile, restaurants will be allowed to serve alcohol until 11 pm in Bangkok and other provinces, while bars and nightclubs are to remain closed.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the immediate suspension of the “Test and Go” travel scheme in late December amid fears of the Omicron variant.

Thailand has confirmed 2.3 million cases of Covid-19 and recorded nearly 22,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, nearly 70% of the population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, with 15% having received a booster shot.