Thomas Ong Joins TakeAseat As Their 2022 Brand Ambassador

Leading ergonomic furniture brand in Singapore, TakeAseat is excited to announce this year's brand ambassador; former MediaCorp actor Thomas Ong.

TakeAseat newest brand ambassador was chosen for his charisma and professionalism established in his years working in the industry. A former MediaCorp actor and television host, Thomas Ong debuted in 1994 and officially announced his retirement from showbiz in 2020. Initially an airline steward with Singapore Airlines before his showbiz stint, he has appeared in over 40 television series, winning multiple “Most Popular Male Artistes Award” in his career. His healthy lifestyle aligns with TakeAseat’s dedication to introducing good ergonomics into every Singaporeans’ lifestyle.

TakeAseat intends to fill your house and improve your lifestyle with more ergonomic furniture. With an aim to create an ergonomic environment that will help boost productivity in every educational and corporate space, the brand believes that by bringing awareness towards the importance of excellent ergonomics in our daily lives, the general public, corporate workers, and parents will start to adopt such practices. To achieve this, TakeAseat will also be moving their Mandai showroom to a newer and more prominent location within walking distance from Admiralty MRT station. With hopes that more customers can be exposed to their range of ergonomic products, they are also planning to increase their range of products this year to meet the needs of an increasing pool of customers.

TakeAseat is among Singapore’s leading ergonomic furniture providers. With over ten years in the industry, they specialise in ergonomic furniture and have served many satisfied clients with their ergo needs. Besides the vast range of height-adjustable tables and ergonomic office chairs, they also supply ergonomic products such as keyboards, sofas, office chair accessories, ergonomic kids’ products, and many more.

For more information on TakeAseat’s extensive range of quality ergonomic products, do visit https://www.takeaseat.sg/.

