Laos Confirms 560 New Cases of Covid-19, Two Deaths

Laos has recorded 560 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with two new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,897 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 560 new cases confirmed.

There were 556 cases of community spread and four imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

One death was recorded in Vientiane Province due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Oudomxay Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 126 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw ten cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 31 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there was one case.

In Vientiane Province, there were 40 cases.

Champasack Province saw seven cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 27 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,591 active cases of Covid-19, with 529 confirmed deaths, and 130,853 total cases.

Meanwhile, 485 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 63.91% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 53.89%.