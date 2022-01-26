Laos Bans Two Songs Containing Sexually Explicit Lyrics

Authorities in Laos have banned two songs published on social media in December 2021, citing sexually explicit lyrics in violation of the Law on Performing Arts.

The Luang Prabang Department of Information, Culture, and Tourism issued an official warning to a songwriter whose lyrics featured explicit lyrics, ordering the songs and video clips be removed from social media.

31-year-old Phimmasone Philachan, a resident of Luang Prabang Province, penned the lyrics to the two troublesome songs, according to Luang Prabang News.

His song Hed Nom Sa Bor Tong Hed Na encourages women to undergo breast enlargement surgery rather than farming rice, while his second song, Ah Sieb Ah contains overt sexual references.

The songs were released on Youtube and Facebook last month, becoming instant hits, however, some members of society found the lyrics offensive.

According to the Luang Prabang Department of Information, Culture, and Tourism, the two songs are in violation of the Lao Law on Performing Arts, which states that all songs released in Laos must be approved by the ministry before being released to the public.

Article 51 of the law prohibits artists from composing or publishing song lyrics that are harmful, defamatory, obscene, violent, superstitious, or immoral.

The songs are also in violation of Article 66 of the Lao Law on Media, which prohibits the publishing of media content related to drunkenness, superstition, or anything in violation of the beautiful customs and fine traditions of Laos.

Mr. Phimmasone has since made a public apology for his songs and has removed the songs from all social media platforms.