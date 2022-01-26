Laos Confirms 579 New Cases of Covid-19, Four Deaths

Laos has recorded 579 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with four deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,556 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 579 new cases confirmed.

There were 570 cases of community spread and nine imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

One death was recorded in Vientiane Capital due to Covid-19.

Two people in Xieng Khouang Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Vientiane Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 172 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw 14 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 11 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were seven cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 24 cases.

Champasack Province saw ten cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 39 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,258 active cases of Covid-19, with 534 confirmed deaths, and 131,432 total cases.

Meanwhile, 495 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 63.99% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 54.07%.