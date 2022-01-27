New Innovative: Babel Finance Forms Partnership with Paradigm to Increase US$8 Billion Monthly Trading Volume

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 January 2022 – Babel Finance, a leading global cryptocurrency financial services provider, announced in December 2021 its partnership with Paradigm. Babel Finance crypto trading will offer increased trading precision, eliminate leg risk, and lower execution costs associated with trading derivatives. This partnership, combined with the expertise of the Babel Finance Singapore team, will contribute significantly to the growth of its US$8 billion monthly trading volume.

By partnering with Paradigm, a zero fee institutional liquidity network for derivatives traders, Babel Finance crypto financial services now has unified access to multi-asset, multi-protocol liquidity on demand without compromising on execution preferences, costs, and immediacy.

With Paradigm, Babel Finance crypto trading can now bridge the worlds of traditional and crypto finance. Leveraging Paradigm’s platform, Babel Finance can not only connect directly with institutional counterparties, but also access workflow automation tools necessary to facilitate multi-leg and multi-product strategies (with underlying hedges) through a single executable structure.

This is an important step for Babel Finance to have a full suite of reliable services to meet the growing demand from mainstream investors who are keen on adding crypto assets into their portfolios. The digital asset capabilities of Babel Finance asset management will further evolve as the company offers more leading-edge products with capable compliance controls. This will ultimately cement Babel Finance as a key service provider of crypto asset management and prime brokerage services, as well as crypto lending.

About Babel Finance

Babel Finance is a global leading crypto financial services provider, offering institutional and HNWI investors professional services covering crypto lending and crypto trading.

The company is backed by prominent investors including Sequoia Capital China, Tiger Global Management, BAI Capital, Zoo Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and NGC Ventures.

With a business focus in Asia and a business headquarters in Singapore, Babel Finance has established close cooperative relationships with major global exchanges, custodians, investment funds, and mining institutions.

