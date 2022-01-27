Prime Minister of Laos Expresses Wish for Successful Beijing Winter Olympics

Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh has expressed his wish that the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will be a great success.

PM Phankham made the announcement during a bilateral event held in Vientiane Capital on Tuesday, where Chinese Ambassador to Laos, Jiang Zaidong, briefed the PM on his country’s preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics, according to the China Internet Information Center.

Ambassador Jiang said that the Beijing Winter Olympics is a major event not only for the Chinese people but also for the people of the world, and that China has received widespread support from the international community.

“Laos has always been at the forefront in supporting China, for which we express our heartfelt thanks and firmly believe that with the support of the international community, including Laos, the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a simple, safe and splendid Olympic event,” said Jiang.

Prime Minister Phankham remarked that ice and snow sports have not yet developed in Laos due to geographical and climatic constraints, but this does not affect the Lao people’s enthusiasm for ice and snow sports or their anticipation for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“We are sincerely happy for every achievement and every happy event that our brotherly Chinese people have made,” said Phankham.

He said that Laos is pleased to see that China is ready to present an extraordinary Olympic event to the world.

“On behalf of the government and people of Laos, I wish the Chinese people a prosperous New Year and a complete success for the Beijing Winter Olympics,” Phankham added.