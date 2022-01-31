Police in Laos Seize Over Three Tons of Amphetamines in Massive Bust

Authorities in Bokeo Province, Laos, have arrested four drug traffickers and seized over 3.64 tons of amphetamines.

The bust was made on Tuesday in Houay Xay District, Bokeo Province, where police arrested four suspects, Bokeo Newspaper reports.

A 25-year-old man and a 45-year-old man from Keolom Village, Paktha District, as well as a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman from Homyen Village, Tonpheung District, were placed under arrest.

Police uncovered over 36 million methamphetamine pills, 590 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and two packets of heroin in the largest haul this year.

Four vehicles, five mobile phones, and unregistered weapons were also confiscated.

The investigation remains ongoing, with police trying to ascertain the source of the drugs in order to widen their net.

Police in Bokeo Province made headlines around the world in October last when two drug traffickers were arrested with over 55 million amphetamine tablets and 1,537 packets of crystal methamphetamines in one of the largest drug hauls in the country’s history.

The government of Laos declared drug prevention and control a national agenda in May last year, calling for decisive action and the participation of multiple sectors to combat the narcotics threat.

