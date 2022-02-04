HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Termination of office by mutual agreement with Chairman of the Management Board Dr. Rolf Breidenbach

– Termination of office by mutual agreement with Dr. Rolf Breidenbach (CEO) as of June 30, 2022

– Consultancy task agreed with the de facto group (Faurecia/HELLA) after termination of office

LIPPSTADT, GERMANY – News Direct – 4 February 2022 – The Shareholders’ Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has agreed with the Chairman of the Management Board, Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, to terminate his contract as Managing Director by mutual consent as of June 30, 2022. It was further agreed that Dr. Rolf Breidenbach will support the de facto group (Faurecia/HELLA) under a consultancy agreement which is still to be negotiated.

