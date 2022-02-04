Major Cabinet Reshuffle Announced in Laos

Laos has announced a reshuffle of its leadership, with several high-level positions to see new faces in the coming weeks.

Under the cabinet reshuffle, Mr. Alounxay Sounnalath, who had been the Secretary-General of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Union, will replace Mr. Khamchen Vongphosy as Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office and Head of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, Mr. Khamchen Vongphosy was announced today as the new Minister of Planning and Investment.

Deputy Governor of Luang Prabang Province, Mr. Monxay Laomuangxong, will become the new Secretary-General of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union.

The reshuffle of state leaders will help to enhance the capacity and knowledge of leading officials, according to Vientiane Times, and is a common practice of the Party and State in response to the political needs of the country in the new era.

It is aimed at strengthening administration and government agencies in response to the changing needs of the nation to overcome challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in Xaysomboun Province, Mr. Phoykham Houngbounyuang will become the new Party Secretary and Provincial Governor, replacing Major General Khamlieng Outhakaysone, who will take a new post at the Ministry of National Defence.