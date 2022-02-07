Covid Cases Trending Downward in Laos as Government Relaxes Measures

Cases of Covid-19 infection in Laos have begun to trend downward, according to the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh, Director-General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control, Ministry of Health, said in a statement on 6 February that the country had begun to see fewer than 300 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per day.

He said that despite the downward trend, residents must continue to comply with Covid-19 prevention measures, such as wearing a mask, using hand gel, and practicing social distancing.

“Although the number of reported daily infections in Laos is declining, the number of patient deaths is still very high,” said Dr. Lattanaxay.

“Most of the deaths have been among the elderly, chronically ill, and unvaccinated,” he added.

He said that there is still a number of people choosing self-care at home but who have severe symptoms. They often do not visit a hospital soon enough, resulting in preventable deaths.

Laos recently announced relaxed Covid-19 measures including a reduced required quarantine period for new arrivals.

Visitors and foreign residents who travel to Laos will now be required to spend just 48 hours in a quarantine hotel awaiting PCR test results, followed by seven days’ home quarantine.

Group tours that arrive as part of the Green Travel Zone reopening scheme will also be required to test for Covid-19 and await the result in an approved hotel within 48 hours before commencing tourism activities