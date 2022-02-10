Laos and Thailand to Build New Friendship Bridge for Both Road and Rail

Thailand plans to construct a combined railway and roadway bridge across the Mekong River to connect with Laos.

The Thai cabinet approved plans for a second Thailand-Laos friendship bridge last month connecting Nong Khai in northeast Thailand with Vientiane, Laos.

Thailand’s transport minister Saksayam Chidchob says the bridge, estimated to cost around BHT 4 billion (USD 1.2 billion), will most likely be funded by both countries, according to the Thaiger.

He added that the design study of the bridge is expected to cost around 140 million baht (USD 4.25 million) from the central budget and will be handled by Thailand’s Department of Highways.

The bridge project should be completed in time for the second phase of the Sino-Thai High-Speed Rail Project, which will link Bangkok with Kunming.

The Thai-Chinese railway project’s first phase, which runs from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima, is currently under development and scheduled to open in 2026.

The second phase of the high-speed train project will open for service in 2028, linking Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, according to Thai Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.