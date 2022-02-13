NTP Petrol Launches Fuel Delivery Service in Laos

NTP Trading Petroleum Public Company has launched a new fuel delivery service helping motorists to fill up anywhere, any time.

The fuel delivery service was announced at the company’s 5th-anniversary ceremony which took place on 7 February, attended by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mrs. Chansouk Sengphachan.

General Director of NTP Trading Petroleum Public Company, Mr. Chindasak Nhotmanhkhong, spoke at the ceremony, saying the introduction of the petrol delivery service would commence on 9 February and that registration could be completed using the NTP Petrols app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store.

“Our fuel delivery service helps drivers save both time and money by having fuel delivered to their location once they have finished the registration process,” said Mr. Chindasak.

“Delivery is free and the price of fuel depends on the market rate,” he added.

NTP Trading Petroleum Public Company was founded in 2017 and has constructed three fuel warehouses, including a five million liter warehouse in Vientiane Capital, another five million liter warehouse in Luang Namtha Province, and a one-liter capacity storage facility in Savannakhet Province, according to the company’s Deputy Director-General, Mr. Luem Yongvongsitthi.

The company plans to construct additional facilities in Savannakhet and Champasack provinces in the future.

NTP has provided fuel to 300 million customers over the last five years, including 200 million liters of diesel, 2.5 million liters of gasoline, and 90.6 million liters of motor oil, using a fleet of more than 60 trucks.