Laos Foreign Minister Expresses Appreciation for Cambodia’s Efforts in Myanmar Crisis

Laos has expressed its appreciation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s efforts as ASEAN Chair to make progress on the crisis in Myanmar.

The appreciation was shared by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, Mr. Saleumxay Kommasith, who made a working visit to Cambodia from 15 to 16 February.

AKP reports that the visit by Mr. Saleumxay was aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and cooperations between Laos and Cambodia, and was held at the invitation of Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Prak Sokhonn.

During the visit, Mr. Saleumxay was granted a Royal Audience by His Majesty Norodom Sihamonim, King of Cambodia. He also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Hun Sen, and held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn.

After lengthy discussions covering the two countries’ close relationship and cooperation in politics, trade, socio-economic development, defense and security, transportation, and tourism, the two Foreign Ministers noted that their respective ministries are working together to expedite the finalization of a draft Action Plan for Comprehensive and Long-Lasting Strategic Partnership in order to bring bilateral relations to a new height.

Meanwhile, Mr. Saleumxay expressed his appreciation to the Cambodian Government for the provision of medical equipment and vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as cash donations from the Cambodian government and private sector.

He also expressed his appreciation of efforts made by Prime Minister Hun Sen as Chair of ASEAN in working with Myanmar on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus to end violence in the troubled country.