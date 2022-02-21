Flights Resume Between Laos and Vietnam

Vietnam has resumed flights between Laos and 18 other countries as it reopens to tourism.

According to VietnamNet, the country now has active routes between Vietnam and China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Australia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Vietnamese expatriates living in Laos say the resumption of the route has made it easier for them to return home for visit and business purposes.

Mr. Le Anh Duc, Standing Vice Chairman of the Overseas Vietnamese Association in Vientiane, said in an interview with Vietnamese media that the Vietnamese community in the capital of Laos is happy and grateful to the parties and governments of both Laos and Vietnam for reopening the route.

“The decision of the two governments to re-open the route has created favorable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to return home,” he said.

On 15 February, the first day of Vietnam’s total removal of restrictions on the number of inbound/outbound flight routes, Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport welcomed 80 international flights, including 23 passenger flights.

On the same day, Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City saw 94 international flights.

With the lifting of restrictions on international passenger flights, foreign arrivals to Vietnam are expected to rapidly increase, gradually recovering to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.