Pandamart, The First Dark Store in Laos to Open Its Fourth Location

Ordering consumer goods online will no longer be difficult as pandamart is now available throughout Vientiane Capital and ready to deliver within 25 minutes!

In order to meet the needs of consumers in the era of time competition, foodpanda has invested in creating a delivery service that can deliver goods to customers within 25-30 minutes, called: q-commerce or quick commerce, which is the next-generation of e-commerce where it revolutionized how we order online rather than waiting between 3-5 business days; it brings small quantities of goods to customers conveniently and fast, whenever and wherever they need them.

In addition to the core services of food delivery, foodpanda has also accelerated the expansion of the pandamart to multiple areas in the city where we can provide users with convenient, fast and varied access to goods.

In mid-February, foodpanda opened pandamart service at 4 strategic locations (Dong Pa Lan, Don noon, Na Hai and Nong Neiew) that can deliver consumer goods within all areas of Vientiane capital (except Pak Ngum).

Believe it or not, everyone has a question in mind: “How can a pandamart deliver within 25 minutes?”

Managing a large number of independent fleets, preparing and delivering goods to customers in a short period of time, sounds like a very challenging operation. That is why foodpanda invested in q-commerce with the development of pandamart and logistics systems, enabling us to open the first online convenience store in Laos in the form of a small warehouse, also known as “Dark stores”.

With state-of-the-art technology and sophisticated systems for calculating locations, distances, and an online convenience store where foodpanda manages its own inventory, with a systematic layout and strategic location of multiple warehouses in the city, it provides users with convenient access. A wide range of products, including local and imported goods, beverages, soft drinks, condiments, condiments, personal items, household goods, frozen food and more than 3,000 SKU’s, with fast delivery within 25 minutes.

In 2022, the company plans to expand pandamart to major provinces such as Luang Prabang, Savannakhet and Champasak for the convenience of the locals, and more importantly, to create jobs for the locals.

What we have learned from the outbreak of Covid-19 is that people are increasingly changing their online shopping habits, and pandamart is another service created by foodpanda to meet the changing needs of these consumers. Also seeing the transformation of the retail giants, that are starting to sell more and more products online. By setting up dark stores in the form of small warehouses of 2,000 – 5,000 square meters at various points in the city. As a result, it can be concluded that Dark stores will be the new form for retail business in the future.