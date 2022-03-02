Laos Confirms 237 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 237 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2.464 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 273 new cases confirmed.

There were 256 cases of community spread and 17 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 101 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw eleven cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were six-teen cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were five cases.

In Bokeo Province saw one case.

Khammouane Province saw twenty cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,631 active cases of Covid-19, with 623 confirmed deaths, and 143,240total cases.

Meanwhile, 169 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 67.64% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 59%.