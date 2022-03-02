Laos launches green pass online visa portal

Laos has launched an official online visa portal allowing foreign residents and overseas Lao to apply for a visa online.

According to a media release issued today by Government Spokesperson and Vice Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Madame Thippakone Chanthavongsa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been authorized to issue visas for certain visitors under the laogreenpass.gov.la website.

The new online system will initially be available for diplomatic employees, employees of international organizations, businesspeople and investors, and other foreigners residing in Laos.

The system will also facilitate foreigners of Lao descent living abroad.

A 48-hour quarantine period following an RT-PCR test for foreign residents arriving in Laos will remain in place, after which seven-day home isolation is authorized.

During the seven days, foreign residents may visit their place of work only.

Ms. Thippakone stated that the requirement for wrist monitor systems among these groups is to be discontinued.

According to the release, the arrival and departure of international flights will no longer require authorization from the Covid Taskforce.