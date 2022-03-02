Laos Public Security Ministry Clarifies Combat Readiness Notice

Laos has clarified a notice issued by the Ministry of Public Security on 25 February calling for combat readiness.

Security News, the official public relations unit of the Ministry of Public Security, issued a notice today stating that an internal notice calling for “combat readiness” among security forces had been circulated by the media and the public without authorization.

According to the ministry, the notice had been aimed at ensuring sufficient personnel on standby at all times after a number of officers had taken leave due to Covid-19 infections.

The ministry currently requires a larger police presence to ensure security during preparations for the 67th anniversary of the founding of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the 61st anniversary of the founding of the public security forces,

as well as other upcoming events such as the Lao New Year festival.

The police are also increasing their numbers in line with the National Agenda on drug enforcement.

According to the ministry, the notice published on 25 February calling for “combat readiness” was intended to ensure personnel placed an increased focus on routine police activity, and to ensure preparedness for maintaining public security.

The unauthorized circulation of this internal document caused some members of the public to misunderstand, believing it to be related to global affairs.

The ministry calls upon all members of the public to exercise caution when reading unregistered or unofficial news sources, and to defer to official news publications to ensure credibility and truth.