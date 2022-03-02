Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Donates 1,000 COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kits to Grassroots Families and Elderlies

Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong announces donation of 1,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits to the Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong to support the anti-epidemic action in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 March 2022 – Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong (“Mead Johnson”) announces the donation of 1,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits through the Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong to underprivileged families and elderlies, in support of Hong Kong’s fight against the pandemic.

“The record surge of coronavirus infections in Hong Kong has led to a huge demand for rapid test kits. As a caring and responsible corporate citizen, Mead Johnson is donating 1,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits to Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong, our long-term community partner, and distributing them to the most vulnerable groups facing the pandemic especially underprivileged elderlies living alone. Together with our partner, we hope to help Hong Kong combat the pandemic,” said Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Cross-Border of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited.

Heidi Pang, Service Director (Elderly Service) of Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong commented, “the onslaught of the fifth wave of the pandemic has increased the demand for rapid antigen test kits from the grassroots. We are grateful that Mead Johnson allocated special resources to donate 1,000 rapid antigen test kits to the grassroots in need, support our elderly home care services and fight the epidemic together with us.”

About Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited

Mead Johnson Nutrition has been established for more than a century since 1905. As world’s renowned infant and child nutrition brand, Mead Johnson Nutrition has led the way in developing science-based paediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world’s children for the best start in life. Currently, Mead Johnson Nutrition provides more than 70 products in over 50 countries.

With excellent quality, Mead Johnson Nutrition has earned trust by nutritionists and parents. Its dedicated and rigorous attitude, continuous innovation, tireless pursuit of excellence and caring feedback to the community have also helped it establish a good brand image.

Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited has landed for a half century, providing Hong Kong parents with high quality, science-based products, various parenting information and professional advice, gaining trust and support from parents.

Mead Johnson Nutrition’s scientists and healthcare professionals are paying efforts on the formula for children with special nutrition needs and Mead Johnson Nutrition is one of the very few brands that insists to produce the formula for metabolic disorders’ children, giving hopes to them.

For more information visit http://www.meadjohnson.com.hk/

About Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong (ELCSS-HK)

Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service – Hong Kong (ELCSS-HK), one of the largest NGOs in Hong Kong, was established in 1976. With an innovative, caring and people-oriented approach, we provide integrated services to the grassroots and the disadvantaged. Currently we have more than 50 service units across the territory. We serve over million head counts per year via services ranging from small children, elders, families, schools to the employment sector.

