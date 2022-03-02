Warmer Weather Forecast Across Central And Southern Laos This Week

Laos is to see significantly warmer weather this week as the cool season makes way for the tropical heat.

According to a report issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the weather is expected to warm up during the next several days, especially in Laos’ central and southern provinces.

The temperatures will see lows of 10 degrees and highs of 35 degrees from today to 6 March, with rainfall in some parts of the country.

During the day, the heat will be more extreme in central and southern Laos, with temperatures ranging from 19 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Vientiane Capital will see lows of 18 with the mercury rising to as high as 37 by this weekend.

Meanwhile, cool weather is forecast for some parts of northern provinces as well as Xaysomboun province and the Bolaven plateau, with temperatures ranging from 10 to 28 degrees Celsius.