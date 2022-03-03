LMS Launches IT Courses with Laos-India Institute

Lao Management Services (LMS) has announced it has launched IT Courses with the LAOS-INDIA Centre of Excellence in Software Development and Training (CESDT) at the Institute of Information and Communication Technology (IICT).

According to the Director-General of IICT, Sayfon Boutchanthalath, this is the result of an MOU signed with LMS. Co. Ltd in the 3rd quarter of 2021, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the launch was delayed until this year.

The IICT’s aims are to focus on the developing country’s human resources both in the post and communications fields, and ICT engineering in Laos.

The Institute conducts regular training, teaching, and learning activities in different degree programs such as Higher Diploma Program and Bachelor Degree.

LMS will provide subject matter experts with the knowledge and experience on skills that companies in Laos look for when hiring workers.

According to Mr. Deenu Abishek Wayte, Managing Director of LMS Co. Ltd said, our company is a management consulting firm that specializes in providing skills and expertise in the area of business management, marketing, and capacity building training.

The courses available include Microsoft Office software as well as photo and video editing training, and will later include graphic design, data analysis, digital marketing, and more.

“We hope this cooperation with the CESDT can equip the Lao people with the skills they need when they enter the workforce and will help answer many demands from the companies that required those skills in their workers,” says Mr. Deenu.

The courses are open for online registration from now and the first course will begin from 14 March 2022.

Microsoft Office courses will be held on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:30 pm to 7:30pm, with photo and video editing courses from 14 March on Monday and Thursday from 6 pm to 7:30 pm.

More information can be found at bit.ly/3Gj8Cdk.