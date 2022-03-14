Hit-And-Run Tundra Makes Off Without Payment

Police are on the lookout for a 2017 white Toyota Tundra pickup that made off without paying at a petrol station in Vientiane Capital before being involved in a hit and run incident.

The vehicle, registered with license plate, ອຮ 9696, entered the petrol station yesterday, allowing the attendant to fill up before promptly fleeing the scene.

The incident was caught by CCTV cameras at the petrol station.

On the same day, the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run incident. The Tundra pickup hit another car from the rear before driving away near Na Nga Village.

Police are actively searching for the driver of the vehicle, with victims calling on the public to report the vehicle if seen.

Fuel prices have increased five times this year, with the government scrambling to find ways to minimize the effect on the public.

Police are concerned that the rise in fuel costs may lead to more incidents of residents making off without paying.