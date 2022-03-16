Laos-China Railway opens Luang Prabang Ticket Office.

The Laos-China Railway has opened an official ticket sales office in Luang Prabang to better facilitate the purchase of tickets along major stops.

The ticket office is located on Phothisalath Road in central Luang Prabang City opposite the Luang Prabang Provincial Administration building.

The office opens from 10 am to 12 pm, and then from 12:30 pm ​to 3:30 pm daily, where one individual may purchase a maximum of two tickets.

Tickets sold at the office will be subject to a LAK 20,000 surcharge, according to the railway company, and tickets may be purchased with a UnionPay card or via QR Code, however, the ticket office is not yet able to process cash payments.

The new sales office in Luang Prabang provides a more conveniently located point of service, where previously passengers had been required to travel far from the city center to the Luang Prabang Railway Station in order to purchase a ticket.

The Laos-China Railway Company also opened a ticket sales office at the Vientiane Center shopping complex in Vientiane Capital last month.

Like the Luang Prabang office, tickets sold at the Vientiane Center sales office may be purchased with credit card or via QR code, however, the office is not yet accepting cash payments.