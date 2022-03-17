Savannakhet Fires Five Police Officers in Latest Purge

Chief of the Savannakhet Provincial Public Security Department has ordered the dismissal of five police officers for misconduct and violation of the law on security forces.

According to a report by Lao Security News, Head of Savannakhet Public Security Department, Colonel Sommai Phommachan, told the media that several Savannakhet police officers have been dismissed for misconduct and violation of the law on security forces.

The officers were found guilty of abusing their positions for personal gain.

The five disgraced police officers, all Lieutenant Colonels, were fired while assigned to the Savannakhet Provincial Public Security Department.

Authorities also demoted another police officer from major to captain, as well as demoting five additional police officers from captain to lieutenant.

Others escaped dismissal or demotion but were reprimanded and reassigned.

Savannakhet made headlines last year after dismissing a notoriously crooked cop known to have facilitated the illegal entry of Thai citizens infected with Covid-19 into the province, causing a massive outbreak across the country.

Another police officer in Savannakhet was dismissed for misconduct in May 2021 under a direct order from the Minister of Public Security.

A further three Savannakhet police officers were fired in October 2021 for failing to follow high-level directives and violating Prime Ministerial Order No.15/NA on Covid-19 prevention and control.