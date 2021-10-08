Three Savannakhet Police Officers Dismissed in Department Cleanup

The chief of police in Savannakhet Province has ordered the dismissal of three police officers for misconduct and violation of Covid-19 prevention orders.

According to a report by Savannakhet Public Security News, Vice Director of Savannakhet Public Security Office, Lieutenant Colonel Daovone Khomthilath, told the media that three police officers were fired for failing to follow high-level directives and violating Prime Ministerial Order No.15/NA on Covid-19 prevention and control.

The three officers, Lieutenant Vern Sidavong, Second Lieutenant Sidthisone Xaythany, and Lieutenant Sisouphan Thadasavanh, had been assigned to the Savannakhet Provincial Public Security Department.

No further details were provided concerning the dismissal of the officers, however, the case built against them is believed to be related to that of a high-profile dismissal implemented by the same division earlier this year.

Two police officers in Savannakhet were dismissed for misconduct in May under a direct order from the Minister of Public Security.

The two officers, 34-year-old Captain Phouxay Sisavanh and 33-year-old Lieutenant Sonalay Phothilath, abused their positions and violated the laws of Laos by allowing Thai nationals to illegally enter Laos, leading to a super spreader Covid-19 event.

The two were also charged with illicit gambling as well as illegal trading and drug-related offences.