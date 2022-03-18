Jaguar Land Rover Lao Reveals New Defender 90

Jaguar Land Rover Lao, the leader in premium vehicle segment revealed New Defender 90 at Vientiane Motor Show at Lao ITCC mall on 5/3/2022.

Opening remark by Mr. Wayne Macintosh, Automotive Managing Director of Lao Ford city and Mr. Biju Narayanan, General Manager of Jaguar Land Rover Lao. The new Defender represents 70 years of innovation and improvement; honouring the vehicle’s history for rugged solidity while thoroughly remaining a Defender for the 21st century.

Two years ago, Jaguar Land Rover Lao launched the Land Rover Defender 110 on September 24, 2020 in Lao. After the launch the Land Rover Defender won the hearts of Lao customers since then and call as KING OF ADVENTURE which demonstrate slogans “capable of great things and shape of adventure.”

The Defender family now encompasses the Defender 90 and Defender 110. Since its launch, Defender has won more than 50 global accolades, including Top Gear’s 2020 Car of the Year, MotorTrend’s 2021 SUV of the Year and Autocar’s Best SUV 2020.

The New Defender 90 is launched which is all wheel drive off-road with a sophisticated and unique design. Nearly 75 years on, the new Defender 90 is very different from the original Land Rover, but with a clear design connection to the past

A modern body design, unlike previous models that are hard off-road design. The cabin is spacious and comfortable. Featuring our toughest materials yet and tested to its very limits. Defender has been designed for optimum durability. Defender can handle extreme terrains and confidently takes you from the urban jungle, to shifting sands and icy environments. From its purposeful stance to its reductive, sophisticated surfaces, everything about Defender exudes quiet confidence. This is design with integrity equipped for 21st century adventures, our most intuitive technologies to date ensure convenience, connectivity and visibility.

In Laos, a full-service Land Rover distributorship began operating in 2009 with a knowledgeable team of experts to advise and offer support, with Jaguar being added into the mix in 2013.

The uptake in the Lao market seems very promising, as you can see on the road, Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are dominating in the market segment. We have sold over 1200 vehicles so far and we expect to capture even more of the premium market share in the future.”

The company is taking steps to prepare for this sea change. Jaguar Land Rover Laos is the first premium importer in compliance with electric readiness by actively investing in infrastructure and training for both sales and service teams.

In addition to the sleek style, superior performance, and green technology in their cars, Jaguar Land Rover Laos customers also receive special benefit including the ability to custom-order vehicles build to spec, individualized accessories, long warranty periods and service plans, as well as extremely affordable financing.