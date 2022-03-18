Vang Vieng Prepares for First Cabbage Festival

The nation’s first Cabbage Festival will be held at the end of this month in Vang Vieng.

Local authorities in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry will host the event, which is supported by the CLEAN Project (Creating Linkages for Expanded Agricultural Networks).

Vang Vieng District Governor, Mr. Bounchanh Malavong, said on Wednesday that the Cabbage Festival 2022 is aimed at promoting the cultivation of quality cabbages and generating income for local people.

“Our festival will be a good way for producers and vendors to meet,” he said.

The festival will see a range of activities and exhibitions, including a cabbage parade, local product exhibition, seminar, cabbage foods for sale, and an award for the biggest cabbage.

The festival is to be held in Vang Vieng from 26 to 27 March.

CLEAN is a United States Department of Agriculture program, which is being implemented by Winrock International.

The project works with Lao farmers and local authorities in Vientiane Capital, Vientiane Province, and in Champasak, Salavanh, and Sekong provinces.

Using a market-driven approach, the project seeks to develop market linkages and increase demand for Lao clean agriculture in domestic, regional, and global markets by improving quality compliance and certification systems.

These efforts will increase production and reduce post-harvest losses.