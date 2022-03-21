Bokeo Police Uncover More Than 11 Million Amphetamine Pills

More than 11 million amphetamine pills were seized by police in Bokeo Province on Thursday in another large haul.

Houay Xay District Public Security Headquarters received a report regarding a suspicious unregistered vehicle carrying a large number of bags parked at a market in Tonpheung District.

Two men were seen fleeing the scene.

Authorities inspected the vehicle and found 48 bags containing boxes wrapped in plastic, Security News reports.

The boxes contained more than 11 million amphetamine pills, weighing a total of 1,288 kilograms.

Police size 48 bags containing more than 11 million amphetamine pills.

Bokeo Public Security Headquarters is investigating the source of the drugs and attempting to track those involved in transportation.

Earlier this month, police in Vientiane Province seized more than four million amphetamine pills and other illicit drugs in a huge bust.

The government of Laos declared drug prevention and control a national agenda in May 2021, calling for decisive action and the participation of multiple sectors to combat the narcotics threat.