Laos Closes Preschools and Primary Schools Nationwide Amid Omicron Outbreak

The Lao Ministry of Education and Sports has issued a notice closing face-to-face classes at primary schools across the country.

Both private and state-run schools will be affected by the notice, which orders the closure of preschools and primary schools from years 1 to 4 in Vientiane Capital and all provinces.

Instead, affected classes should be taught via remote learning.

Teachers and students are prohibited from sharing meals, utensils, or any items that may cause the spread of Covid-19.

The notice states that provincial departments of education and sports are to facilitate the vaccination against Covid-19 of students of eligible ages across the nation.

The notice, signed by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Education and Sports Covid Committee, Ms. Khanthaly Siriphongphane, is effective from today until further notice.

Laos today witnessed another record number of infections as the Omicron Covid-19 variant sweeps across the country.

The news comes just one day after WHO, UNICEF, and the Lao Ministry of Health co-authored an op-ed urging the government to keep schools open.