Laos Confirms 2,212 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 2,212 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,277 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 2,212 new cases confirmed.

There were 2,193 cases of community spread and 19 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 1,022 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw forty-three cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were three hundred and forty-four cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were eighty-three cases.

In Bokeo Province saw forty cases.

Khammouane Province saw one hundred and fifty-five cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 4,830 active cases of Covid-19, with 654 confirmed deaths, and 164,078 total cases.

Meanwhile, 171 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 76.02% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 60.58%.