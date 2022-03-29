Upmesh enters CB Insights Top 100 list, launches SEA’s first mobile cross-platform streaming app

As the retail landscape continues to evolve, we are witnessing the rise of new forms of retail; live commerce being a major phenomenon. It’s set to revolutionize the way we buy and sell, growing into a $1.2 trillion wave of change by 2025.

Leading technology insights platform CBInsights has just announced its ranking of Top 100 Companies Transforming Retail Tech — a curated shortlist of the startups at the forefront of the retail revolution.

The list included early-stage startups such as Upmesh, which was 1 out of the 4 Southeast Asian startups featured.

The evolving retail landscape spotlights the new wave of creator economy, decentralising e-commerce as we know it, driving efficiency and profitability through automation, personalisation and increased engagement. Featuring a selection of up-and-coming companies that will revolutionize the way people shop, the list curates potential startups that are creating opportunities for small/medium enterprises to grow their businesses through enabling global connectivity and competition.

Where the overarching trend sees traditional e-commerce platforms vying for consumer attention and time, social and live commerce offer something radically different from traditional e-commerce by combining shopping and entertainment to create an authentic sense of community and connection. This phenomenon affords new opportunities for everyone to participate in the global economy as consumers, creators, influencers and sellers, resulting in a power shift from large corporations to small businesses.

Upmesh is honoured to have made the list, and as the leading live commerce enabler in Southeast Asia, we are committed to leading the charge in the ever-evolving retail landscape, enabling the revolution of live commerce, and empowering creators and sellers to stand out from large corporations by establishing their authentic identity through constant product innovations.

One such product innovation would be the launch of Upmesh Live** – a cross-platform live selling mobile application that allows sellers to create personalized overlays in their live streams without the need for any prior technical knowledge, allowing them to integrate customisable branded content such as customizable graphics, brand imagery and professional content tools within minutes. Sellers are now able to further achieve virality and engage with their communities on top of real-time order management provided by Upmesh.

“We are extremely honoured and humbled to be featured on the 100 Companies Transforming Retail Tech list by CBInsights. This is a recognition we take to heart, and we are excited by the larger acknowledgement that retail is evolving and that our goal to create people-driven e-commerce is on the right path. While there is much more work to be done, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of the ever-changing retail landscape that we are in, and we’re thrilled to be expanding further to help live sellers across SEA grow their businesses and create a new future for e-commerce through innovative products such as Upmesh Live!.”

– Wong Zi Yang, CEO and Co-Founder at Upmesh

**The Upmesh Live application is only compatible with Android 8.0 and above as well as ios 11.0 and above**

Upmesh’s product provides e-commerce functions for merchants and enables them to leverage the power of community.

Sellers go live on social media platforms such as Facebook Live or Instagram Live

Upmesh captures orders through a merchant’s live stream comments and incentivises the buyers to share through discovery, giveaways and drip messaging

Upmesh is committed to constantly launching new engaging and interactive features that aim to enable live commerce merchants to reach their full sales and creative potential through multi-channel discovery and sharing to unlock value and virality

Upmesh also goes beyond just basic automation to being a sales tool to help merchants grow sales through its analytics to identify best selling items and patterns in buying behaviour as well as buyer loyalty programmes.

Ranging from mom-and-pop street shops selling on live streams to supplement foot traffic to specialised Live Commerce sellers moving thousands of SKUs a month, Upmesh is enabling trusted voices to be discovered by buyers.

About Upmesh

Founded in 2020, Upmesh is a live commerce enabler that helps online merchants using live commerce build communities and achieve virality. Merchants on social media can easily provide a seamless eCommerce checkout experience to their buyers. The Upmesh founding team is made up of experienced merchant acquirers, community managers and tech leaders. Upmesh’s mission is to re-introduce trust in the eCommerce experience in Southeast Asia by transforming the static buying and seller experience from a static page with anonymous and empty five-star ratings to a meaningful two-way interaction with trusted reviewers using the power of livestreaming.

