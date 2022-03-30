Laos Confirms 2,697 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 2,697 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,454 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 2,697 new cases confirmed.

There were 2,681 cases of community spread and 16 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 1,204 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw thirty-eight cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were two hundred and twenty-eight cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were one hundred and twenty-seven cases.

In Bokeo Province saw fifty-six cases.

Khammouane Province saw two hundred and fifty cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,546 active cases of Covid-19, with 664 confirmed deaths, and 174,136 total cases.

Meanwhile, 384 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 76.40% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 60.99%.